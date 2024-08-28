Short Interest in Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Increases By 8,700.0%

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 8,700.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Aben Minerals Price Performance
Shares of ABNAF stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Aben Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.09.
About Aben Minerals
