Short Interest in Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Increases By 8,700.0%

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 8,700.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Aben Minerals Price Performance

Shares of ABNAF stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Aben Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

About Aben Minerals

Aben Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and graphite deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

