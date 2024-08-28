Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Increases By 826.7%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 826.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76.

ABN AMRO Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

