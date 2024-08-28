Short Interest in AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Drops By 46.3%

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the July 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AddLife AB (publ) Price Performance
ADDLF opened at C$7.94 on Wednesday. AddLife AB has a 52 week low of C$7.94 and a 52 week high of C$7.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.94.
About AddLife AB (publ)
