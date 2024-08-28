Short Interest in AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Drops By 46.3%

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the July 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AddLife AB (publ) Price Performance

ADDLF opened at C$7.94 on Wednesday. AddLife AB has a 52 week low of C$7.94 and a 52 week high of C$7.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.94.

About AddLife AB (publ)

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, consumables, and reagents primarily to healthcare sector, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates through Labtech and Medtech segments. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for plastic consumables, cell biology, reagents, lab, and other instruments.

