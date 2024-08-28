Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rises By 992.3%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, an increase of 992.3% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in adidas by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in adidas by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at $4,809,000.
adidas Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of ADDYY opened at $124.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. adidas has a 52-week low of $81.88 and a 52-week high of $130.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.85 and its 200-day moving average is $115.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADDYY
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.
