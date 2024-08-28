Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Decreases By 50.0%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AGL Energy Price Performance

Shares of AGLXY opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. AGL Energy has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $8.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.

AGL Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1421 per share. This is a boost from AGL Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

