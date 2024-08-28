Short Interest in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Decreases By 88.8%

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the July 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ajinomoto Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AJINY opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. Ajinomoto has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

