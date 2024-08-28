Short Interest in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY) Drops By 75.0%

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 594.6% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 215,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,557 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Down 0.3 %

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

