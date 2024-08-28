Short Interest in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Declines By 45.4%

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,300 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the July 31st total of 547,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Price Performance

Allarity Therapeutics stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. Allarity Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $38.20.

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Allarity Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

