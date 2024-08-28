Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Declines By 74.0%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the July 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance
Shares of AHCHY stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.33. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile
