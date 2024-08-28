Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Declines By 74.0%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the July 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance

Shares of AHCHY stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.33. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.