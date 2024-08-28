Short Interest in Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Expands By 2,600.0%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83.
