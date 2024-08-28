Short Interest in Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Expands By 2,600.0%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

Shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, after sales services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments.

