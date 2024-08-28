Short Interest in Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Grows By 111.6%

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2024

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, a growth of 111.6% from the July 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Avant Brands Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AVTBF stock opened at 0.04 on Wednesday. Avant Brands has a 1 year low of 0.03 and a 1 year high of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.06.

Avant Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, Pristine, and Flowr brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.