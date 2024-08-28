Short Interest in Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Increases By 24,900.0%

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a growth of 24,900.0% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,077,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bergio International Stock Performance

Bergio International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About Bergio International

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of jewelry products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. It also provides upscale jewelry comprising white and yellow diamonds, pearls, platinum, and palladium, as well as colored stones in 18K gold.

