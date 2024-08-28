Short Interest in Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Drops By 97.3%

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the July 31st total of 4,150,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Better Home & Finance Trading Down 2.4 %

Better Home & Finance stock opened at 16.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 3.09 and its 200-day moving average is 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Better Home & Finance has a 12 month low of 15.02 and a 12 month high of 61.00.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.