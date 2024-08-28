Short Interest in Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Drops By 97.3%

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the July 31st total of 4,150,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Better Home & Finance Trading Down 2.4 %
Better Home & Finance stock opened at 16.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 3.09 and its 200-day moving average is 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Better Home & Finance has a 12 month low of 15.02 and a 12 month high of 61.00.
Better Home & Finance Company Profile
