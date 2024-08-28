Short Interest in BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Expands By 140.6%

BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,100 shares, an increase of 140.6% from the July 31st total of 153,400 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 447,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BIMI Trading Down 85.0 %

Shares of BIMI stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. BIMI has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

Get BIMI alerts:

About BIMI

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BIMI Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for BIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.