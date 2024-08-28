Short Interest in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Decreases By 58.8%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,900 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the July 31st total of 708,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BIAF opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.21. bioAffinity Technologies has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of bioAffinity Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on bioAffinity Technologies
bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than bioAffinity Technologies
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.