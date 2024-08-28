Short Interest in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Decreases By 58.8%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,900 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the July 31st total of 708,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIAF opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.21. bioAffinity Technologies has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of bioAffinity Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of bioAffinity Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

