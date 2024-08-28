Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Drops By 48.5%

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,400 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the July 31st total of 647,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 991,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,226,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 15.03% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Bionomics stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. Bionomics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $6.41.
Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
