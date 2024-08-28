Short Interest in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEUR) Expands By 386.5%

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEUR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 386.5% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

bleuacacia Trading Down 38.2 %

NASDAQ:BLEUR opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. bleuacacia has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

