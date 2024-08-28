Short Interest in Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Increases By 108.7%

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 108.7% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Brand Engagement Network Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BNAIW opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Brand Engagement Network has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08.
Brand Engagement Network Company Profile
