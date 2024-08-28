Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Drops By 73.9%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the July 31st total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BHFAL opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

