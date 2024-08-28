Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Increases By 182.1%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 182.1% from the July 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BHFAN opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. This is a positive change from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.