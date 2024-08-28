Short Interest in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Decreases By 69.0%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the July 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BurgerFi International Stock Down 11.5 %

NASDAQ:BFI opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. BurgerFi International has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BurgerFi International stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Free Report) by 536.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.75% of BurgerFi International worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants under BurgerFi and Anthony's brand name in the United States. It operates through BurgerFi and Anthony's segments. The company's restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine; and pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

