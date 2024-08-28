Short Interest in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Expands By 133.3%

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Price Performance

XFIX stock opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F/m Opportunistic Income ETF

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF stock. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF ( NASDAQ:XFIX Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. F M Investments LLC owned about 9.50% of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

