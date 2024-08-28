Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Rises By 718.7%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 718.7% from the July 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

