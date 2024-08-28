Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Rises By 718.7%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 718.7% from the July 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Performance
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile
