Short Interest in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Declines By 94.4%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the July 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ALTY opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Global X Alternative Income ETF alerts:

Global X Alternative Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTY. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 43,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 61,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.