Short Interest in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Declines By 94.4%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the July 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ ALTY opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%.
The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
