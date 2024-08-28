Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Rises By 73,600.0%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, an increase of 73,600.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays upgraded Legal & General Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Legal & General Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.3567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
