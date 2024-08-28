Short Interest in Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO) Drops By 93.5%

Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the July 31st total of 222,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Planet Image International Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of YIBO stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Planet Image International has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36.

About Planet Image International

Planet Image International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells compatible toner cartridges on a white-label or third-party brand basis in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also sells branded products through online sales channels under the TrueImage, CoolToner, and AZtech brands.

