Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Declines By 41.1%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the July 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SCWorx Stock Performance

NASDAQ WORX opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. SCWorx has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $6.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.44.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

