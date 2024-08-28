Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Declines By 41.1%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the July 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
SCWorx Stock Performance
NASDAQ WORX opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. SCWorx has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $6.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.44.
About SCWorx
