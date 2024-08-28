Short Interest in Themes Airlines ETF (NASDAQ:AIRL) Decreases By 50.0%

Themes Airlines ETF (NASDAQ:AIRL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Themes Airlines ETF Price Performance
Themes Airlines ETF stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718,326.00, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. Themes Airlines ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.
About Themes Airlines ETF
