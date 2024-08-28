Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Grows By 110.0%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
