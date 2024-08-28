Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Grows By 110.0%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

