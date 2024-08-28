Short Interest in XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP) Decreases By 39.6%

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the July 31st total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of XBP Europe

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XBP Europe stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,601,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,990,000. XBP Europe makes up approximately 7.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 80.22% of XBP Europe at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XBP Europe Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:XBP opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. XBP Europe has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

About XBP Europe

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

