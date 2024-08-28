Short Interest in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Expands By 350.0%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

XOMA Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:XOMAP opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. XOMA has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

