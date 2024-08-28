Short Interest in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR) Drops By 41.7%

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the July 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Yotta Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ YOTAR opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Yotta Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.
Yotta Acquisition Company Profile
