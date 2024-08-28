Short Interest in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR) Drops By 41.7%

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the July 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Yotta Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YOTAR opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Yotta Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

