Short Interest in Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTAW) Expands By 55.7%

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTAW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the July 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Zapata Computing Stock Performance

ZPTAW stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Zapata Computing has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05.

