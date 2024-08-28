Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Grows By 113.3%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the July 31st total of 34,500 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Zhongchao Stock Down 1.5 %
Zhongchao stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. Zhongchao has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $11.90.
Zhongchao Company Profile
