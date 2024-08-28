Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Grows By 113.3%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the July 31st total of 34,500 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Zhongchao Stock Down 1.5 %

Zhongchao stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. Zhongchao has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $11.90.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

