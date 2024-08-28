Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Holdings Trimmed by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSTK. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSTK has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of SSTK opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $220.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

