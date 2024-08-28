Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after acquiring an additional 89,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,210,000 after buying an additional 453,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,243,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $956.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $952.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $886.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $815.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,122,141 shares of company stock valued at $991,938,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

