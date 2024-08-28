Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Up 36.6%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) traded up 36.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 249,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,795,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Silvergate Capital Stock Up 36.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

