Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CEO Michael Olosky Sells 6,871 Shares

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total value of $1,287,694.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $181.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.68 and its 200 day moving average is $182.31. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

