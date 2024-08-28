Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Down 83.6% in August

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the July 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance

BLCN opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1259 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLCN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2,339.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

