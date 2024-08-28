SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 12,108.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in SiTime by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in SiTime by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $144.52 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $165.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.68.

Insider Activity

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SiTime had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $453,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,638.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $453,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,301,638.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,497 shares of company stock worth $6,783,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SITM

SiTime Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.