SK Growth Opportunities (NASDAQ:SKGR) Trading 0.1% Higher

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.23. 16,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 65,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

SK Growth Opportunities Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Growth Opportunities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in SK Growth Opportunities by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 116,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in SK Growth Opportunities by 186.2% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 483,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 314,317 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in SK Growth Opportunities by 38.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 41,065 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in SK Growth Opportunities by 10.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 348,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

