SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 228 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

GLD stock opened at $232.76 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $234.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.12.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

