SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Position Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,606 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of SM Energy worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,075,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 848.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 877,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 785,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SM Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after purchasing an additional 493,427 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 391.2% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 247,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SM. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SM opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.55.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

