Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.30. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 11,100 shares trading hands.
Smart Employee Benefits Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$52.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30.
About Smart Employee Benefits
Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products that focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans for corporate and government clients.
