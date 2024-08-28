Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.2% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 17.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at $563,000. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

SWBI stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $18.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $159.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Insider Activity at Smith & Wesson Brands

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $32,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,833.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

