Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP June C. Lemerand Sells 1,186 Shares

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SNA opened at $282.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.69. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $249.84 and a twelve month high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Snap-on declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $173,451,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,665,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Snap-on by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 632,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,258,000 after buying an additional 443,333 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 51.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,815,000 after acquiring an additional 280,997 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1,786.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 152,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

