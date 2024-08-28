Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Lifted to “Hold” at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.03.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $115.86 on Friday. Snowflake has a one year low of $107.93 and a one year high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,896,852.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,896,852.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 527,678 shares of company stock worth $65,491,235 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,842,000 after buying an additional 297,428 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,568,000 after acquiring an additional 249,249 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $838,455,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,175,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,838,000 after purchasing an additional 223,936 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.