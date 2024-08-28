SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $13.98. 5,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 30,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $85.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50.

About SoFi Next 500 ETF

The SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US Next 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US mid-cap equities, selected by market cap. SFYX was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

