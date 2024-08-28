SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Trading 0.2% Higher

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.34. 257,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 260,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $823.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96.

Get SoFi Select 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SoFi Select 500 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 29,264,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,375 shares in the last quarter.

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.