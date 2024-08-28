SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 0.4% on Insider Selling

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 5,545,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 45,883,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Specifically, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $830,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

